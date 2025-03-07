Chicago dance group raising money ahead of competition

The group had been paying rent only to find out the building was in foreclosure.

The Chicago dance group says it paid rent for its longtime dance studio.

However, they ended up being locked out after they learned from its landlord that their building was in foreclosure. The group had to find a new place to practice.

They say they money they used for the new lease was the money they had saved for a competition in Atlanta.

So now they need help fundraising for their upcoming competition.

"I have sat here and watched this team for the past two years give their all, Empire Dance Company board president Teneshia Jackson said. "These kids danced in the cold, they danced in the dark. They have gone above and beyond to show that they are ready and they are willing to show the world what they have."

"Dance means a lot to me because I have been dancing since I was five years old ," dancer and college student Khamya Wilson said. "Coming in the dance world, all I knew was dance. I have been around the dance world since I was born."

Their competition in Atlanta begins next week.

Empire Dance Company won last year. For more information and to donate, click here.