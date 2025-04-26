Holy Name Cathedral to hold Mass commemorating Pope Francis' life on day of his funeral

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Catholic faithful in Chicago are remembering Pope Francis on the day of his funeral.

On Saturday at 5:15 p.m., Holy Name Cathedral will host a Mass to commemorate the life of Pope Francis.

We also expect parishioners to come and pay their respects as their 9 a.m. Saturday Mass gets underway.

After a mourning period, the selection process will begin to pick the next pope.

A group of 135 cardinals, including Cardinal Blase Cupich, will vote in the conclave. A two-thirds majority vote is required to elect the new pontiff.

For many, Pope Francis was a transformational world leader who preached inclusivity.

He also remained outspoken when it came to world issues such as immigration, preserving the planet and gay rights.

A Chicago-area nurse spoke to ABC News during live coverage of the funeral.

She spoke and sang to the pope in 2015 and shared what this moment meant to her.

After nine days of mourning, the papal conclave is expected to begin between May 6 and May 12 to pick the next pope.