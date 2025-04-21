Cardinal Blase Cupich reacts to death of Pope Francis

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cardinal Blasé Cupich, Archbishop of Chicago, has released a statement following the death of Pope Francis.

Cardinal Cupich wrote in his statement, "I have received word that our Holy Father, Pope Francis, has died. In this moment of profound loss for me personally and for the Church, I take this moment to express our gratitude to our Heavenly Father for the gift of his papacy and to pray for the repose of his soul. The finest memorial we can offer is to re-form our hearts as Pope Francis asked - to see our brothers and sisters, to listen to them and to offer our prayers and actions that all may experience the fullness of God's promise. As we mourn his passing, I ask that God comfort us, but also strengthen us to remain steadfast in carrying on the work of restoring our Church's place in the world as a source of hope and an advocate for those in need."

Cupich was appointed as Archbishop of Chicago by Pope Francis in 2014 and then in 2016, the pope elevated Cupich to Cardinal.

