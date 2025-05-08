Chicago's Minyoli serves up Taiwanese flavors & zero-roof sips for AAPI Heritage Month

Andersonville's Minyoli is expanding its menu beyond bold Taiwanese noodles, this time with drinks that celebrate culture, tradition, and creativity.

Andersonville's Minyoli is expanding its menu beyond bold Taiwanese noodles, this time with drinks that celebrate culture, tradition, and creativity.

Andersonville's Minyoli is expanding its menu beyond bold Taiwanese noodles, this time with drinks that celebrate culture, tradition, and creativity.

Andersonville's Minyoli is expanding its menu beyond bold Taiwanese noodles, this time with drinks that celebrate culture, tradition, and creativity.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Andersonville's Minyoli is expanding its menu beyond bold Taiwanese noodles, this time with drinks that celebrate culture, tradition, and creativity.

The one-year-old restaurant is rolling out a new zero-proof cocktail menu, featuring handcrafted, alcohol-free drinks and interactive tasting flights. Chef Rich Wang says the offerings go beyond basic mocktails, using Taiwanese ingredients like winter melon tea, smoked citrus, and ginger.

"We want our drinks to tell a story, just like our food," said Wang. "It's all about honoring heritage in fresh, flavorful ways."

Minyoli's new drink program is part of a broader effort to blend modern creativity with cultural roots-one sip at a time.