Chicago's new tree trim strategy produces big results

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A $15 million overhaul of Chicago's tree trimming system appears to be paying off.

A review of trimming data by the Illinois Answers Project shows annual trims are up 118 percent.

Directing crews to work tree-by-tree and block-by-block instead of crisscrossing the city to chase complaints has unlocked efficiencies few thought possible, officials said. Trees that had become dangerous over more than a decade of neglect are now getting attention from arborists. The overhaul has set the city's tree canopy on pace for a potential top-to-bottom refresh by 2030. Department leaders hope that will mean less damage to cars and homes, fewer trees felled by disease and damage - and a sharp drop in complaints to ward offices.

But the system comes with complaints from some alderpeople who now have less control over trimming services.