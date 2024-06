Chicago's own Ta'Rhonda Jones talks about hosting 'The Never Ever Mets'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's own Ta'Rhonda Jones is adding host to her resume.

Jones is leading the new relationship series called "The Never Ever Mets." The show is on Friday nights on the Oprah Winfrey Network at 7 p.m. cst. Jones stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about the show. To watch all the episode, click here.