Chicago's 'Party School' of Cooking offers fun culinary classes & more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Get in the Kitchen," a Chicago-based cooking school, blends culinary skills with fun, calling itself the "party school" of cooking classes. Owner Jason Bailin, who transitioned from investment management to the culinary world, offers interactive workshops, including a creative spin on shepherd's pie on ABC 7 Eyewitness News. With hands-on lessons and a Wine & Cooking Social Club, Bailin's school makes cooking a lively, social experience. For more info, visit their website.