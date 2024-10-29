Chicago's Puerto Rican community outraged by Trump rally comedian's 'island of garbage' joke

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In Humboldt Park, the heart of Chicago's vibrant Puerto Rican community, there was anger, outrage and a show of Puerto Rican pride at a Monday night protest after a comedian at the Trump rally at Madison Square Garden Sunday joked about the territory being an "island of garbage."

"We cannot continue to stand back and allow for anyone to come and publicly disrespect us, completely as an island, as a people, and as a community," said resident Marisol Padilla.

"We have to punish this man Trump and his campaign for their MAGA stupidity, for their anti-immigrant language!" said Jose Lopez with the Puerto Rican Cultural Center.

The protest came a day after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe said about Puerto Rico, "Like I don't know if you now this, but there's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. Yeah, I think it's called Puerto Rico."

The Trump campaign said "That joke doesn't reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign," but the president did not push back on it during his rally. The campaign also did not address other offensive comments at that rally from multiple speakers.

Trump's vice presidential pick, Sen. JD Vance, was asked about the insult during an appearance in Wausau, Wisconsin.

"Maybe it's a stupid racist joke, as you said. Maybe it's not. I haven't seen it. I'm not going to comment on the specifics of the joke," Vance said. "But I think that we have to stop getting so offended at every little thing."

ELECTION 2024: Voter guide for Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin

And the Trump campaign instead pivoted to accusing Democrats of divisive rhetoric.

"Kamala Harris's closing message is essentially that all of Donald Trump's voters are Nazis, and you should get really pissed off about a comedian telling a joke," Vance said.

The Harris campaign released an ad that will run online in battleground states targeting Puerto Rican voters and highlighting the comedian's remarks. The comments landed Harris a show of support from Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny and prompted reactions from Republicans in Florida and in Puerto Rico.

Hinchcliffe also made demeaning jokes about Black people, other Latinos, Palestinians and Jews in his routine before Trump's appearance. On Monday in Pittsburgh, Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish, delivered remarks on antisemitism in America, a day after the anniversary of the Tree of Life synagogue massacre.

"There is a fire in this country, and we either pour water on it or we pour gasoline on it," Emhoff said.

Both campaigns are preparing to deliver closing arguments in their bids to be president. At a rally in Michigan, Harris gave voters a choice.

"So either it's Donald Trump sitting in there stewing, stewing over his enemies list. Or me, with your help, working for you checking off my to do list," she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.