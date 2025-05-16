Chinatown's Pui Tak Center could earn spot on National Register of Historic Places

A vote could lead to Chinatown's Pui Tak Center earning a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.

A vote could lead to Chinatown's Pui Tak Center earning a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.

A vote could lead to Chinatown's Pui Tak Center earning a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.

A vote could lead to Chinatown's Pui Tak Center earning a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vote could lead to Chinatown's Pui Tak Center earning a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.

The program committee of the Commission on Chicago Landmarks is set to vote on Friday at City Hall.

The 97-year-old building has been a symbol of the Chinatown neighborhood for nearly a century.

It carries a history as colorful as its architecture.

A "yes" vote could put the building on track to be approved by the National Park Service around Labor Day.

Our Chicago: 600,000 Strong | ABC7 celebrates Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month