Chinatown's Pui Tak Center could earn spot on National Register of Historic Places

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, May 16, 2025 1:39PM
Pui Tak Center could become Chinatown's 1st national register listing
A vote could lead to Chinatown's Pui Tak Center earning a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vote could lead to Chinatown's Pui Tak Center earning a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.

The program committee of the Commission on Chicago Landmarks is set to vote on Friday at City Hall.

The 97-year-old building has been a symbol of the Chinatown neighborhood for nearly a century.

It carries a history as colorful as its architecture.

A "yes" vote could put the building on track to be approved by the National Park Service around Labor Day.

