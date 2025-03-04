24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
5-year-old boy dies at Chicago hospital after being found unresponsive at Michigan City home: police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, March 4, 2025 4:28AM
Augustus Williams died at Comer Children's Hospital after being found unresponsive at a Michigan City, IN home in the 2200-block of Normandy Drive.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 5-year-old boy died at a Chicago hospital after being found unresponsive in a northwest Indiana home on Sunday.

The Michigan City Police Department said officers responded to a 911 call in the 2200-block of Normandy Drive around 7:15 a.m. Sunday.

The unresponsive child was taken to Franciscan Hospital. From there, he was flown to Comer Children's Hospital for advanced medical treatment.

The child died just after 7 p.m. Sunday, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Augustus Williams.

A search warrant was executed at the home where Williams was found unresponsive.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

