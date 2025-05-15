24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Boy dies after falling into pool at Wilmington home: police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, May 15, 2025 8:45PM
WILMINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A child has died after falling in a pool at a Wilmington home Thursday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the Deer Ridge Subdivision just after 11:35 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive child who had fallen in a pool, police said.

Someone had already begun doing CPR, police said.

Wilmington and Braidwood police and Braidwood fire crews took over life-saving measures. The boy was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Police continue to investigate the death, and did not provide any additional information about the child or how he fell into the water.

