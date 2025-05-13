Man who drowned in Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach ID'd: officials

ABC7 was on the scene when crews removed the missing swimmer from Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach, placed him on a stretcher and performed CPR.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man who drowned in Lake Michigan after going missing in the water for nearly an hour on Monday afternoon has been identified, officials said on Tuesday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said 23-year-old Bryan Nguyen died from accidental drowning at 31st Street Beach on Chicago's South Side.

The Chicago fire and police departments mounted a nearly hour-long concerted effort to locate the missing swimmer on Monday.

CFD divers searched for him close to the shore, and ABC7 counted at least four search boats and a helicopter that were deployed to the scene.

Witness Jose Vazquez runs a charter boat business near the beach. He told ABC7 that a group of about a dozen or so young people were hanging out at the pier when a member of that group apparently jumped into the lake around 2 p.m.

Nguyen was about 50 feet from the pier when he began struggling, and eventually disappeared beneath the surface, he said.

"I was on my bike. I came up here, and I noticed there was a guy backstroking, jumped off the pier. He was backstroking, and then he just went down," Vazquez said. "Really, because the current is really strong. The water is really cold. Probably shocked the body."

The water temperature is in the high 40s, creating challenging conditions for even the strongest of swimmers.

"When you're jumping into water like this with this strong current and this cold weather, a lot can happen," Vazquez said. "Too cold, too windy, too early to get in that water."

ABC7 was on the scene when crews pulled Nguyen, who was unresponsive, from the water. They performed CPR on him before rushing him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Because the beach is closed, there were no lifeguards on duty.

The beaches do not officially open in Chicago until the Friday before Memorial Day. Swimming is prohibited until then.

Further information was not immediately available.

