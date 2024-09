Link to tour schedule here

Here's your chance to play tourist and explore Chicago with a free volunteer-led tour of the city's most historic neighborhoods.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Choose Chicago is holding a series of free volunteer-led tours of some of the city's most historic neighborhoods.

Saturday's tours begin at 10 a.m. from the Chase Promenade in Millennium Park.

The tours coincide with International Greeters Day which connects visitors and locals around the world.

Each tour is limited to 12 people to ensure a personalized and engaging experience.

Check here for a full schedule of tours. choosechicago.com/chicago-greeter