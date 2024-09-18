Chopper 7 over crash in suburban Oak Lawn involving airport shuttle bus

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- A Midway airport shuttle bus was involved in a crash on Wednesday morning, Chopper 7 was over the scene.
The crash happened on the northbound lanes of Cicero Avenue at Southwest Highway.
Chopper 7 was over the scene around 6 a.m. showing multiple police units at the scene.
It showed a black SUV lodged into the rear of a River Valley Metro bus.
The bus was able move around 6:30 a.m.
It is unknown the extent of the injuries and if any passengers were on board the bus.
The crash caused some slowdowns in the area as police worked to clear the scene.