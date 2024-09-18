Children among 25 injured after wagon rollsover at Wisconsin orchard

WISCONSIN (WLS) -- Children were among dozens injured after a tractor crash at a Wisconsin apple orchard.

On Wednesday morning Chippewa Fire District Deputy Fire Chief Cory Jeffers the incident happened at the Bushel and a Peck Orchard in Chippewa Falls.

Two hay wagons with kids and adults was being pulled by a tractor when the rollover happened.

Some of the children were students from St. Mark Lutheran School in Eau Claire on a field trip.

25 people had to be taken to local hospitals. Of that 25, it is unclear how many were kids and how many were adults.

All other children were reunited with their families.

Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes confirmed there were no fatalities.

