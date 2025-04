Chopper 7 over building fire in Dolton

Chopper 7 was over the scene as crews battled a large warehouse fire in south suburban Dolton.

Chopper 7 was over the scene as crews battled a large warehouse fire in south suburban Dolton.

Chopper 7 was over the scene as crews battled a large warehouse fire in south suburban Dolton.

Chopper 7 was over the scene as crews battled a large warehouse fire in south suburban Dolton.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A building caught fire in south suburban Dolton on Tuesday morning, video shows.

Chopper 7 was over the scene just before 8 a.m.

Video shows as flames destroyed the building and vehicles parked near it.

Dozens of firefighters were at the scene near 142nd Street and Dante Avenue.

Authorities have not released any information regarding what caused the fire.