Chopper 7 over chemical plant fire in Bedford Park

Stephanie Wade Image
ByStephanie Wade WLS logo
Thursday, June 26, 2025 11:56AM
Chopper 7 was over the scene at about 6:30 a.m. near 65th Street and Archer Avenue.

BEDFORD PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A chemical plant caught fire on Thursday morning in the south suburbs, video from Chopper 7 shows.

The fire started shortly after 6 a.m. near 65th Street and Archer Avenue in Bedford Park.

The plant is called Ingredion; it is a chemical plant that focuses on food processing.

Bedford Park officials said the fire was contained to the factory.

Video shows as workers stood outside as crews worked on the fire.

No traffic was impacted.

It is unknown what caused the fire. Officials did not say if any injuries were reported.

