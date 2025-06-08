Man charged with shooting one security officer, biting another inside Evanston hospital's ER: police

A security officer was shot Thursday inside the emergency room at Evanston Hospital on Ridge Avenue. A suspect is in custody.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A man is facing charges for shooting a security officer and biting another inside a north suburban hospital's emergency room on Thursday, police confirmed on Sunday.

Christian Haywood, a 28-year-old Evanston man, is facing one felony count of Attempted First Degree Murder, as well as additional felony and misdemeanor offenses, police said.

Police said on Thursday evening, Haywood was at a Taco Bell, where he was "suffering from an unknown mental health condition" and "agreed to be evaluated by paramedics before being voluntarily transported to Evanston Hospital."

Haywood was taken to Endeavor Health Evanston Hospital's emergency room, in the 2600-block of Ridge Avenue, for treatment. There, he "began to act in a distressed manner," and two hospital security officers entered the treatment area, police said.

That's when an altercation took place, police said, and Haywood took out a gun.

Haywood fired at least three times, striking one of the security officers in her arm and leg just before 8 p.m.

The shooting victim, a 33-year-old woman, underwent surgery for her injuries and remains in stable condition on Sunday, police said.

Police said while Haywood was being subdued and disarmed, he bit another security officer, a 47-year-old woman.

The shooting prompted a lockdown at the emergency department.

The hospital shared a statement on Thursday, saying, "A shooting occurred in the emergency room at Evanston Hospital this evening. The individual was quickly apprehended and taken into custody. There is no active threat. The safety of our patients and team members is our top priority. The Emergency Department is on lockdown and bypass."

Officers found a second gun while searching the suspect's property at the Evanston Police Department.

Further information was not immediately available.

