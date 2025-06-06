24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Evanston Hospital on lockdown after person shot inside emergency room, suspect in custody: police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, June 6, 2025 2:09AM
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A person was shot Thursday evening in the emergency room at Evanston Hospital.

An offender is in custody, but the building is on lockdown, Evanston police said.

The person who was shot was believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The victim's age and gender were not yet known.

There is no current threat to the public, police said.

Endeavor Health Evanston Hospital is located at 2650 Ridge Avenue in Evanston.

There was a large police presence in the area as authorities continued to investigate.

Evanston Hospital shared the following statement:
"A shooting occurred in the emergency room at Evanston Hospital this evening. The individual was quickly apprehended and taken into custody. There is no active threat. The safety of our patients and team members is our top priority. The hospital is on lockdown at this time, and our emergency room is on bypass."

This is a breaking news report. Check back for updates.

