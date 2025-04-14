Downers Grove South HS teacher pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges: docs

The school said the teacher, Christina Formella, has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Downers Grove South High School high school soccer coach and teacher has pleaded not guilty to sexually abuse charges.

Christina Formella, 30, was arrested during a traffic stop In March. The arrest came more than a year after the alleged assault, which prosecutors say came to light after sexually explicit text messages were discovered recently.

She is facing charges for aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

On Monday, she pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Prosecutors say the assault happened in a classroom at Downers Grove South in December 2023.

The alleged victim was 15 years old at the time and was meeting with the teacher for a tutoring session before school.

She she is due back in court on June 17th.