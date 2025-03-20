Suspect shot, killed after Aurora police chase identified by medical examiner

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been identified as the man shot and killed by suburban police after a chase in the west suburbs on Wednesday.

The incident began around 1:30 a.m. as police were looking for a man wanted in connection with aggravated battery to a Geneva police officer, officials said.

The Geneva police officer approached a driver after he looked intoxicated in the lot at 1:28 a.m. on the 1500 block of South Randall Road, Geneva Police said,

When police asked him to step out, he allegedly dragged the officer with his car and fled the parking, Geneva police said. The officer was seriously injured and was taken to a local hospital.

The suspect in the Geneva incident was later located on Lake Street near Galena Boulevard in Aurora, Kane County officials confirmed. When an Aurora officer attempted to pull him over, police said he refused to stop.

After a police chase, police deployed stop sticks and the vehicle came to a stop next to Spring Lake Memorial Gardens Cemetery, near Route 25 and Ashland Avenue.

As Aurora police tried to contact the driver, police said he allegedly pulled out a weapon. Two officers then shot at the suspect, officials said.

The suspect died at a local hospital shortly after.

He was later identified as Christopher Lepe, 19 of Aurora, by the Kane County Coroner's Office.

Both officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

The investigation is now being led by the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force, and will include the officers' body cam video.

