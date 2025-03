Heavy police presence reported in Aurora | LIVE

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A heavy police presence has been reported in Aurora Wednesday morning.

The incident has closed Broadway between Hazel and Ashland.

Chopper7 flew above the scene and at least one vehicle could be seen riddled with bullet holes.

Further details were not immediately available.