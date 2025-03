Woman killed in Cicero crash identified, officials say

CICERO (WLS) -- A woman has been identified as the pedestrian killed in a crash in the west suburbs, officials said.

The crash happened in the 5800 block of Roosevelt Road in Cicero on Wednesday, a spokesperson said.

A pedestrian was hit by a truck and was pronounced dead, officials said.

On Thursday, the victim was identified as Blanca Marquez, 56 of Cicero, by the medical examiner.

No further information was immediately available.