24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

City of Chicago to begin issuing warnings at 16 new speed cameras near schools, parks

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, March 27, 2025 10:55PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Starting next week, drivers in Chicago going over the speed limit will start getting warnings from new speed cameras at 16 locations around the city.

Sixteen cameras are being put up near schools and parks across the city.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said the goal is to protect kids.

Starting April 1, drivers will first get warning. Once citations start, vehicles driving 6-10 miles per hour above the speed limit will be fined $35 and drivers going 11 miles per hour above will be fined $100.

The new speed cameras are located at the following addresses:

-1455 W Grand Ave - Bickerdike Square Park
-2716 W Logan Blvd - Lorenz Brentano Elementary School
-2310 E 103rd St - Trumbull Park
-2728 S Archer Ave - Palmisano Park
-3510 W 55th St - Senka Park
-8740 S Vincennes St - Mahalia Jackson High School
-1341 W Jackson Blvd - Skinner Park
-3665 N Austin Ave - James N. Thorp Elementary School
- 5059 N Damen Ave - Winnemac Park
- 6824 W Foster Ave - John W. Garvy Elementary School
-220 W Fullerton Ave - Lincoln Park
-5432 N Central Ave - James B. Farnsworth Elementary School
-4118 N Ashland Ave - Lake View High School
-4714 N Ashland Ave - Chase Park
-5857 N Broadway - Broadway Armory Park
-7115 N Sheridan Rd - Loyola Park

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW