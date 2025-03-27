City of Chicago to begin issuing warnings at 16 new speed cameras near schools, parks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Starting next week, drivers in Chicago going over the speed limit will start getting warnings from new speed cameras at 16 locations around the city.

Sixteen cameras are being put up near schools and parks across the city.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said the goal is to protect kids.

Starting April 1, drivers will first get warning. Once citations start, vehicles driving 6-10 miles per hour above the speed limit will be fined $35 and drivers going 11 miles per hour above will be fined $100.

The new speed cameras are located at the following addresses:

-1455 W Grand Ave - Bickerdike Square Park

-2716 W Logan Blvd - Lorenz Brentano Elementary School

-2310 E 103rd St - Trumbull Park

-2728 S Archer Ave - Palmisano Park

-3510 W 55th St - Senka Park

-8740 S Vincennes St - Mahalia Jackson High School

-1341 W Jackson Blvd - Skinner Park

-3665 N Austin Ave - James N. Thorp Elementary School

- 5059 N Damen Ave - Winnemac Park

- 6824 W Foster Ave - John W. Garvy Elementary School

-220 W Fullerton Ave - Lincoln Park

-5432 N Central Ave - James B. Farnsworth Elementary School

-4118 N Ashland Ave - Lake View High School

-4714 N Ashland Ave - Chase Park

-5857 N Broadway - Broadway Armory Park

-7115 N Sheridan Rd - Loyola Park