Chicago facing over $220M budget gap this year, nearly $1B projected deficit next year

While some laud Chicago hiring freeze, others worry it will affect emergency services

There was a city of Chicago budget update Monday. Officials announced a hiring freeze to make up for the multi-million-dollar deficit.

There was a city of Chicago budget update Monday. Officials announced a hiring freeze to make up for the multi-million-dollar deficit.

There was a city of Chicago budget update Monday. Officials announced a hiring freeze to make up for the multi-million-dollar deficit.

There was a city of Chicago budget update Monday. Officials announced a hiring freeze to make up for the multi-million-dollar deficit.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many questions remain after Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration announced a city-wide hiring freeze Monday.

With the city facing a more than $220 million budget gap this year, and a nearly $1 billion projected deficit next year, some say Chicago has reached crisis level.

Civic Federation President Joseph Ferguson is among those reacting to the city government hiring freeze and limits on travel and overtime announced by Budget Director Annette Guzman.

"The city's leadership team is working diligently to navigate these financial challenges," she said.

Ferguson described this as an opportunity for better budgeting across city spending.

READ MORE: Chicago facing $982M budget shortfall for 2025, forecast shows

"The city is absolutely filled to the gills with all sorts of waste and inefficiency that can be monetized for the benefit of operations and for the public, and we do this to mitigate the need to go to the revenue side," he said.

The city, in a memo, said the hiring freeze is applicable to all departments and positions.

And that "no new interviews or consensus meetings should be scheduled," starting now.

There are some exceptions, but it's unclear if they apply to police, firefighter and paramedic hiring.

Johnson campaigned on a pledge not to raise property taxes, but some fear that's inevitable.

The mayor is supposed to present his budget to City Council next month.