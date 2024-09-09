Chicago budget director announces citywide hiring freeze in response to projected deficit near $1B

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Budget Director Annette Guzman announced a citywide hiring freeze as part of her office's efforts to mitigate the nearly $1 billion deficit projected for 2025.

In a statement, Guzman said her office is taking a number of steps to address a $222.9 million year-end projected deficit which she said is driven by "a decline in specific revenue streams," including the State Personal Property Replacement Tax and the city not receiving a $175 million reimbursement for pension contributions for non-teacher staff at Chicago Public School, which had been budgeted.

The overall $982.4 million budget gap, she said, is being driven by "rising personnel, pension and contractual costs, alongside ongoing revenue challenges."

In response to the gap, Guzman said she is enacting a number of budgetary restrictions, including the hiring freeze and strict limits on non-essential travel and overtime expenditures outside of public safety.

"These measures, while necessary, reflect our commitment to responsible fiscal management during a time of financial uncertainty," Guzman said in her statement.

ABC7 has reached out to her office for further comment.

