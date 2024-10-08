Civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. given key to city of Chicago on 83rd birthday

Civil rights icon the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. was given the key to the city of Chicago by Mayor Brandon Johnson on his 83rd birthday Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. was given the key to the city of Chicago Tuesday.

It was part of a celebration for the civil rights leader's 83rd birthday.

The tribute took place at City Hall Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke before presenting the key to Jackson, who has been a lifelong civil rights champion.

In 2017, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.

Last year, Jackson stepped down as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Chicago-based organization fighting for progressive social change he founded in 1996.

But, he continues to be present at many public events.

