Memorial service held for former Rainbow PUSH chief of staff John Mitchell

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, June 29, 2024 8:02PM
Memorial services are planned for John Mitchell, the former Rainbow PUSH chief of staff and Jesse Jackson's right-hand-man.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a memorial service Saturday for Rainbow PUSH Chief of Staff John Mitchell.

He died earlier this month at age 57 after a battle with cancer.

Mitchell served Rainbow PUSH for decades as the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.'s right-hand-man.

Rainbow PUSH celebrated Mitchell's life and legacy from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at its headquarters, located at 930 E. 50th St.

"We already miss John's ubiquitous presence and tremendous voice within our organization," the organization said in a statement earlier this month.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson attended the funeral services.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
