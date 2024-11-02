Clean Water: Tainted CPS effort to flush lead from schools' drinking fountains

CPS official credits a high school building engineer with inventing a drinking fountain device that flushes lead but fails to say he's on the patent.

CHICAGO -- Access to clean drinking water in Chicago Public Schools is a priority for top CPS official Robert Christlieb.

His efforts to solve this issue include installing an invention called Noah.

This device automatically flushes drinking fountains on a set schedule, to reduce the buildup of lead in stagnant water.

Christlieb publicly credits a high school building engineer with inventing Noah, but failed to mention he is the co-inventor of the device.

CPS prohibits its employees from doing business with the school system.

The district has declined to comment in any detail about whether Christlieb violated any of its policies.

