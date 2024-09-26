WATCH LIVE

Jury begins deliberating in murder trial for suspect in Bradley sergeant's death

Bradley police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic killed in 2021 hotel shooting

Thursday, September 26, 2024 5:45PM
KANKAKEE, Ill. (WLS) -- The jury began deliberating Thursday afternoon in the trial of a man charged with murdering Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic.

Darius Sullivan is accused of killing Rittmanic, 49, and badly injuring her partner, Tyler Bailey, when they responded to a call at a hotel, back in 2021.

Sullivan has pleaded not guilty, and declined to testify in his own defense on Wednesday.

Both sides rested Thursday morning ahead of closing arguments.

The jury began deliberating just before 12:40 p.m.

There are 12 jurors and one alternate.

Prosecutors allege Sullivan shot the officers as they confronted him at his hotel room door over a warrant.

Sullivan's defense attorney told jurors Sullivan was defending his family that night, thinking someone was breaking into his hotel room.

Sullivan is also charged with endangering the lives of children.

Sullivan's girlfriend, Xandria Harris, faces a separate trial for her alleged role in the shooting.

