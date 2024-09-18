Opening statements to begin in trial of man accused of murdering Bradley police sergeant

Opening statements in the trial of the man charged in the Bradley shooting death of Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic, will be held Wednesday.

Opening statements in the trial of the man charged in the Bradley shooting death of Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic, will be held Wednesday.

Opening statements in the trial of the man charged in the Bradley shooting death of Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic, will be held Wednesday.

Opening statements in the trial of the man charged in the Bradley shooting death of Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic, will be held Wednesday.

KANKAKEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Opening statements begin Wednesday morning for one of the suspects charged in the 2021 death of Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic.

In December 2021, Rittmanic, 49, and then-Officer Tyler Bailey were shot after approaching a man who was wanted on a warrant for his arrest.

They had responded to the Comfort Inn off of Route 50 that night after a complaint about barking dogs in a car.

Prosecutors allege Darius Sullivan shot the officers as they confronted him at his hotel room door.

Bailey was seriously injured but survived. Rittmanic was honored by officers and civilians at her funeral and was buried at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.

Sullivan and Xandria Harris are charged with murder and attempted murder.

The couple was allegedly in the hotel room with two of their three children. Sullivan is also charged with endangering the lives of children.

Harris will be tried separately.