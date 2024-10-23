DNA links serial killer Bruce Lindahl to 1979 murder of Kathy Halle in North Aurora: officials

A DNA test helped solved the cold case murder of Kathy Halle, found dead in the Fox River in 1979. Officials say Bruce Lindahl is responsible.

NORTH AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A cold case murder in North Aurora finally has some answers.

It has now been linked to a serial killer who has been dead for decades.

Authorities say DNA proves Bruce Lindahl killed Kathy Halle back in 1979.

She disappeared from her apartment complex. Her body was later found in the Fox River.

In 2020, DNA linked Lindahl to the murder of Pamela Maurer of Woodridge in 1976.

Authorities believe he was involved in a number of other unsolved murders.

Lindahl died in 1981.

We expect to learn more in a news conference scheduled for Wednesday in Kane County.