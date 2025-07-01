ComEd Four case: Prosecutors seek more than 4-year prison sentence for ex-lobbyist John Hooker

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Federal prosecutors want a former ComEd lobbyist to spend more than four years in prison.

They filled a sentencing memo in the case of John Hooker, asking for a 56-month sentence.

This is the first sentencing recommendation we've seen in the case of the ComEd four, who were charged in a scheme to bribe former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan in exchange for legislation favorable to ComEd.

