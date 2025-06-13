Ex-IL House Speaker Mike Madigan to be sentenced in bribery, corruption charges

ABC7's Political Analyst Laura Washington breaks down what to expect from Madigan's sentencing.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan will be handed down his sentence on bribery, conspiracy and wire fraud charges on Friday.

In February, Madigan was found guilty on 10 counts in a partial verdict after a nearly four-month long trial.

The bribery charges accused him of using his position as one of the most powerful people in Illinois to enrich himself and others.

Earlier this week, a judge denied the speaker's request for a new trial.

Federal prosecutors have asked the judge to sentence the 83-year-old to more than 12.5 years in prison.

Madigan's attorneys are asking for just five years' probation.

Well over 100 people, including White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf, have written letters in Madigan's defense in hopes to ease the sentence.

