Community encouraged to shop in Little Village amid deportation fears, parade cancellation

The community is being encouraged to shop at Little Village businesses amid deportation fears after the Chicago Cinco de Mayo Parade was canceled.

The community is being encouraged to shop at Little Village businesses amid deportation fears after the Chicago Cinco de Mayo Parade was canceled.

The community is being encouraged to shop at Little Village businesses amid deportation fears after the Chicago Cinco de Mayo Parade was canceled.

The community is being encouraged to shop at Little Village businesses amid deportation fears after the Chicago Cinco de Mayo Parade was canceled.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a growing call to patronize businesses in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

It comes amid a new requirement taking effect Friday that anyone in the country illegally must register with the federal government and carry documentation.

With tortillas, tortas, tacos and more, there is no shortage of good Mexican food on 26th Street, despite a continued shortage of customers. However, Los Camales owner Christina Gonzales said business in Little Village is picking up compared to January when the Trump administration made Chicago ground zero for ICE raids.

"Since January, a lot of the fear has died down, because they see the reality is that the administration is going after felons and not taking full sweeps of netting people in groups, in clusters," Gonzales said.

While Gonzales said the fear has waned, it does remain, so much so the Cermak Road Chamber of Commerce in Pilsen canceled the annual Cinco De Mayo parade...

"We have seen so many things going on around the country, we don't want to take a chance," said Hector Escobar with the Cermak Chamber of Commerce.

RELATED | Chicago Cinco de Mayo Parade canceled over Trump immigration policy fears, organizers say

While there may be fear of ICE attending an outdoor parade, Gonzales said there is no reason to fear local restaurants and shops.

"We still need people in the seats is what we need people to come to this big vibrant community," Gonzales said.

Encouraging Illinois residents to visit the neighborhood where she was born, Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza has released a humorous video with the help of her friends Silent Jay and downstate farmer Dick Bigger Jr. Mendoza visited a variety of restaurants and shops showcasing her favorite food, drinks and attire.

"I wanted to do something to help, and I always think that, you know, fun and humor and great food are certainly things that bring people together and help lift others up," Mendoza said.

As the weather warms up, Little Village businesses are hopeful residents continue to warm up to the idea of going out. So does the Cermak Chamber of Commerce's members. They are hoping to bring back the Cinco de Mayo parade next year.

