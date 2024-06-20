2 women shot, 1 fatally, near 31st Street Beach, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a shooting near 31st Street Beach left one woman dead and another wounded Wednesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women were shot, one fatally, near 31st Street Beach Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to shots fired at a large gathering at about 10:05 p.m. in the 600-block of East 31st Street across from the beach.

A 22-year-old woman was wounded three times in the chest and transported to Insight Hospital, where she was later died. Authorities have not released her identity.

A 20-year-old woman was wounded in the thigh and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Officers were seen taking a person into custody, but police said they do not have anyone in custody.

Thursday morning, detectives searched the scene for evidence and are looking over surveillance video.

Area One detectives are investigating.

