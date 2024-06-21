Friday's shooting comes after 2 women shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday night near beach

2 killed in shootout near 31st Street Beach, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were killed in a shooting near 31st Street Beach Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said at about 3:19 a.m. 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were found dead inside a vehicle at 3155 South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Both victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators said the man was exchanging gunfire with multiple people at the scene and several people are in custody.

The incident comes after two women were shot, one fatally, near the beach Wednesday night.

Police said shots were fired at a large gathering. A 22-year-old woman was shot three times in the chest and later died at a local hospital. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the leg but is expected to recover

Further details were not immediately available.

