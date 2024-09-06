Convicted serial killer 'Hollywood Ripper' extradited to Cook County in 1993 murder of teen

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A convicted serial killer currently sentenced to death row in California appeared in the Skokie Courthouse Friday for the 1993 murder of an 18-year-old Glenview woman, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Michael Gargiulo, 48, formerly of Glenview and known as the so-called Hollywood Ripper, made his first court appearance Friday for the murder of Tricia Pacaccio, more than 13 years after he was initially charged with her slaying, the release said.

"The arrest and prosecution of Michael Gargiulo marks a crucial moment in our pursuit of justice for Tricia Pacaccio," Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said in a statement. "While nothing can erase the pain of her loss, we remain committed to the Pacaccio family and are grateful that they can finally see this case move forward."

In August 1993, sheriff's police detectives opened an investigation into the murder of 18-year-old Pacaccio, a recent high school graduate who was found stabbed 12 times on the doorstep of her family's home in unincorporated Glenview, the release said.

She had been out with friends doing a scavenger hunt before she was found dead, prosecutors said.

During the course of their investigation, detectives learned Gargiulo was a family friend and neighbor of the victim, police said.

"Defendant Michael Gargiulo was friend and classmate of the victim's brother; the defendant's residence was located one block from the Pacaccios'," Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Ethan Holland said. "There was no indication the death had occurred anywhere than where the victim was found; the victim's car was parked in the driveway. Her purse and car keys were found at the scene, and there was no sign of a robbery attempt."

In 2003, detectives linked Gargiulo to DNA material found under Pacaccio's fingernails, but prosecutors declined to approve charges at that time, according to police.

The investigation continued until 2011, when Gargiulo was charged with Pacaccio's murder, following his arrest in 2008 for a string of violent attacks in California that left two women dead and another woman injured, the release said.

All the women had been stabbed.

One of the cases received national attention, as the victim, Ashley Ellerin, was supposed to meet actor Ashton Kutcher for a date, but didn't show up.

In 2019, Gargiulo was convicted of murder and attempted murder for the California attacks. He was sentenced to death in 2021.

On Thursday, Gargiulo was extradited to Illinois, and appeared Friday for his initial hearing at the Skokie Courthouse, where he was ordered detained.

A Cook County judge said Gargiulo was a "real and present threat."

Years later, witnesses allegedly came forward, saying Gargiulo admitted Pacaccio's murder.

"These witnesses indicated that, in the late 90s, Michael Gargiulo had admitted he had killed a girl in Chicago," Holland said.

Pacaccio's family spoke out after the 2019 conviction, hoping for justice in the local young woman's case, as well.

Some family appeared to be in court Friday.

Gargiulo is next due in court Sept. 20.

