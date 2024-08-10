WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Cook County Assessor misclassifies hundreds of properties

WLS logo
Saturday, August 10, 2024 4:03PM
Cook County Assessor misclassifies hundreds of properties
Hundreds of Cook County properties are being misclassified, resulting in a significant loss in tax dollars, investigation finds.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Hundreds of properties throughout Cook County are being misclassified or undervalued, resulting in a significant loss in tax dollars. That's according to an investigation by the Illinois Answers Project and Chicago Tribune.

Last year alone, the Cook County Assessor's Office missed new construction and major improvements to at least 620 properties. This resulted in at least $444 million in market value that is not being taxed this year in Cook County. These errors occurred despite documentation showing these properties have been renovated or developed. Now, some homeowners are paying the price for this oversight.

The underassessments can hurt homeowners in at least two significant ways. Some people have to pay more than their fair share in property taxes when others pay less. And if the assessor's office does fix those mistakes, it can have drastic consequences for property tax bills: the assessor can charge up to three years in back taxes in one lump sum that can reach tens of thousands of dollars for a single homeowner.

You can read more on the Illinois Answers Project's investigation here.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW