Cook County Assessor's Office hosting Neighborhood Housing Forum

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cook County Assessor's Office is hosting its first Neighborhood Housing Forum Tuesday morning.

It'll feature panel talks on housing topics like affordable housing, new home building, and more.

It begins at 8 a.m. The Cook County assessor will be there to speak at 8:30 a.m.

The event is sold out to the public, but a livestream link will be available here.

For more information, visit https://www.cookcountyassessor.com/neighborhood-housing-forum