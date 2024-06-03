WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Local officials encourage community to submit Juneteenth 2024 events

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, June 3, 2024 5:32PM
Local officials preview Juneteenth 2024 festivities
Juneteenth Illinois will host a scholarship reception on June 14.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- City, state and Cook County leaders provided a preview of Juneteenth celebrations.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Juneteenth Illinois represents public, private, and community-based entities across the state.

Officials gathered at Malcolm X College to promote the 2024 festivities on Monday.

Events include a scholarship reception on June 14 at 540 West Madison.

On June 22, there will be a full day of events surrounding educational panels at Malcom X College.

That event will feature vendors, a resource fair and a blood drive.

Juneteenth Illinois invited the community to share any events related to the holiday.

To learn more about Juneteenth Illinois events or to submit an event visit juneteenthillinois.com

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW