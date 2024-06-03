Local officials encourage community to submit Juneteenth 2024 events

Juneteenth Illinois will host a scholarship reception on June 14.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- City, state and Cook County leaders provided a preview of Juneteenth celebrations.

Juneteenth Illinois represents public, private, and community-based entities across the state.

Officials gathered at Malcolm X College to promote the 2024 festivities on Monday.

Events include a scholarship reception on June 14 at 540 West Madison.

On June 22, there will be a full day of events surrounding educational panels at Malcom X College.

That event will feature vendors, a resource fair and a blood drive.

Juneteenth Illinois invited the community to share any events related to the holiday.

To learn more about Juneteenth Illinois events or to submit an event visit juneteenthillinois.com