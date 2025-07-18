Cook County Democratic Party votes not to endorse in race to replace retiring Sen. Dick Durbin

The Cook County Democratic Party voted Friday not to endorse anyone in the US Senate race to replace retiring Sen. Dick Durbin.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The candidates for U.S. Senate had a chance to make their case to the Cook County Democratic Party Friday, seeking support for their campaigns to replace retiring Sen. Dick Durbin.

But, after a closed-door debate, the slating committee voted not to endorse anyone.

There are split loyalties among the elected officials and committeemen when it comes to the three leading candidates. So, instead of taking a vote on any of them, the Cook County Democratic Central Committee voted not to make an endorsement, paving the way for an open primary.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton made their pitches to voters Friday morning.

The committee did not hear from Congresswoman Robin Kelly because she stayed for late votes in Washington Thursday night and missed her flight back to Chicago.

Krishnamoorthi was the first to make his case to committee members.

"I think all of you agree we have to have a government that's always there for those who are struggling and fighting to make, but that is not the government that we have right now. It is an utter, total disaster," Krishnamoorthi said.

Stratton continued the anti-President Donald Trump theme. But, she also took a shot at her rivals currently in Congress.

"This moment requires more than the status quo. We are standing face-to-face with the five-alarm fire that Donald Trump has ignited in Washington," Stratton said.

Krishnamoorthi dismissed the status quo criticism.

"Well, I think that what we need is somebody who's actually doing the work of standing up to Donald Trump and bad actors, which is that, which is what I've been doing for the last decade in Congress," Krishnamoorthi said.

Stratton doubled down.

"The old playbook in Washington is not working, and it is time for new voices, new energy and new perspectives. And we've heard that over and over again, and that's exactly what I will bring," Stratton said.

While both candidates were hoping for an endorsement, which could have meant money and manpower for their campaigns, they downplayed the significance of it.

"But, I think that, at the end of the day, the most important endorsement is from the voters of Illinois, and that's what I seek. And so, I'm trying to do everything I can to earn their support," Krishnamoorthi said.

"I'm going to continue doing exactly what I've always been doing since this campaign launch, which is getting into every corner of our state, talking to as many voters that I can and earning their support. That's what really matters: the endorsement of the voters of Illinois," Stratton said.

With the race now headed for an open primary next spring, Durbin is still reluctant to endorse anyone.

"I haven't ruled out completely, but we, I think we have this moment, three good candidates. I don't, not likely to endorse in the race. I may in some other races, but not that one," Durbin said.

So now, all the candidates will continue to work for endorsements elsewhere, and money, which Stratton and Kelly need a lot more of to compete with Krishnamoorthi's massive campaign coffer.