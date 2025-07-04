Candidates vying for US Senate seat show out for 4th of July parades in Chicago, suburbs

Juliana Stratton and Raja Krishnamoorthi showed up at the Hyde Park Fourth of July Parade while Robin Kelly attended one in Blue Island, Illinois.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Fourth of July means parades in many communities.

And where there are parades, there will also be politicians.

For some elected officials, this holiday carries with it some additional importance with an election next year.

The Hyde Park Parade was one of many taking place this Fourth of July. And while a little rain moved through earlier, it did not dampen the enthusiasm for community members or the determination of politicians.

It would not be a Fourth of July parade without marching bands, a healthy dose of patriotic red, white, and blue, and a plethora of politicians connecting with the community.

But this year, the candidates running for the Senate seat opening up with Dick Durbin's pending retirement were marching with greater purpose. Among them was current Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, who is from this community.

"Well, I mean, look around. We have people out here, you know, celebrating the Fourth of July, understanding that our democracy is worth fighting for," Stratton said.

Democratic candidates were sounding off on the president's so-called "Big Beautiful Bill."

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi is looking to trade in his current job for the Senate seat.

"Well, today, we're supposed to celebrate America. We're thrilled to be here to celebrate its ideals, but yesterday in Congress, I believe that we did something very unpatriotic," Krishnamoorthi said.

In Blue Island, young and old were enjoying clearer skies.

Congresswoman Robin Kelly, who has also put her hat in the ring for the Senate opening, decried the president's megabill, glad to be out of Washington.

"It's good to be out with the people. I'm a people person. I'm a relationship builder, and it's nice to be around joy," Kelly said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson joined the festivities in Hyde Park with its rich political history.

"What an appropriate day, and what an appropriate time to be marching on Independence Day, right here in the heart of, you know, the bastion of liberalism right here in Chicago," Johnson said.

But as the election cycle marches towards 2026, the three leading candidates for Senate are keeping their eye on the road ahead.

"I feel good about the state. I would not have gotten in, and if I didn't think I could run, I'm getting lots and lots of encouragement from all over the state, and I'm in it to win it," Kelly said.

"I feel good. I feel we are seeing a groundswell of support at the grassroots," Krishnamoorthi said.

"Well, look, I'm feeling excited. There's so much momentum to my campaign, not just from endorsements and fundraising, but mostly that I'm talking to Illinoisans across our state," Stratton said.

The election cycle formally gets underway in one month when candidates can start gathering signatures to get on the ballot.

But parades like this are a reminder that it is never too early to be courting votes.