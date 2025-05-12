Some Cook County property tax bills delayed

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, May 12, 2025 11:39PM
There is a delay in sending out some Cook County property tax bills.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a delay in sending out some Cook County property tax bills, ABC7 learned on Monday.

The office of Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle blames an issue in the Cook County Assessor's Office, saying data was not transmitted in a timely manner.

But the assessor said it does not determine when tax bills go out and claims it has been sounding the alarm on this issue for months.

ABC7 is still working to find out how long bills will be delayed.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

