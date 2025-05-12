Some Cook County property tax bills delayed

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a delay in sending out some Cook County property tax bills, ABC7 learned on Monday.

The office of Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle blames an issue in the Cook County Assessor's Office, saying data was not transmitted in a timely manner.

But the assessor said it does not determine when tax bills go out and claims it has been sounding the alarm on this issue for months.

ABC7 is still working to find out how long bills will be delayed.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.