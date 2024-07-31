'He was selfless;' Family holds balloon release for off-duty Cook deputy killed in shooting

Cook County Sheriff's Deputy Rafael Wordlaw's family and colleagues are remembering the deputy killed in a shooting in Woodlawn.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person of interest is in custody, after an off-duty Cook County Sheriff's deputy was shot and killed.

Cook County Sheriff's Deputy Rafael Wordlaw and his family were getting ready to celebrate his 32nd birthday next week, but instead are now planning a funeral.

Late Tuesday night, Wordlaw's colleagues and family held a balloon release in his honor when his shift would have been ending.

Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, investigators said Worldlaw had escorted one of his cousins to a South Side gas station to fill up her friend's car. That's when police said someone approached with a gun, trying to rob the off-duty deputy.

The two got into a shootout and Wordlaw was shot in the chest. He sped off for safety, but blocks away, his bullet-riddled red Camaro crashed into a light pole, as police said the gunman ran off.

Officers held a procession for the deputy, who died at the hospital.

His flag-draped body had a full police escort to the medical examiner's office.

Wordlaw's family said as the son of a police officer, law enforcement was in his blood.

"It's like my first-born son, first-born son," Tiffany Davenport, Wordlaw's cousin, said. "I'm like traumatized...Helped him through school, he was so dedicated. Through all the trials, he did it. And then I told him, 'You need to come here and work here, come here with me.' He said "I don't think I could,' and I said, ' You can do it' and he did it. At graduation, we had a party for him and everything. He was everything. He was so special. He was selfless. He would do anything for you, like he was my baby."

His colleagues said the Cook County jail was a safer place with Deputy Wordlaw on duty.

