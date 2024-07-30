Man killed after shootout, crash in Woodlawn, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed after a shootout and crash in the Woodlawn neighborhood Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place in the 500-block of East 67th Street at about 1:26 a.m.

Police said a 31-year-old man was at a gas station when a male suspect approached and they got into an altercation.

The suspect and the victim both produced handguns and exchanged gunfire, police said.

The victim was shot in the chest and attempted to flee the scene in his car before striking a police in the 6700-block of South Indiana Avenue, police said.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled on foot, police said.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

