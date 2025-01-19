Cook County deputy shot to death while vacationing in Turks and Caicos, authorities and family say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Cook County sheriff's deputy was killed while vacationing in Turks and Caicos on Saturday, authorities and the victim's family said.

The family of 50-year-old Deputy Shamone Duncan said she was killed in a shooting on the rooftop of Aziza Restaurant & Lounge in Providenciales around 10 p.m. local time.

Duncan's family said the grandmother was on a trip to celebrate her sister's birthday, and Aziza is located near Grace Bay Suites, where the birthday party was staying.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force confirmed that Duncan and 30-year-old Dario Stubbs, a Turks and Caicos resident, were shot to death in the area. A third person, a 29-year-old man, was injured.

Police said there is no evidence suggesting that any of those three victims were targeted in the shooting.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said Duncan, a 20-year veteran of the Cook County Department of Corrections, was assigned to Cermak Health Services at the time of her death.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force asked anyone with information about the shooting incidents to call the Serious Crime Unit at 231-1842 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-8477 to anonymously provide information on these incidents.

Duncan's family issued a statement, saying, "It is with unimaginable sorrow that we, the family of Sheriff Shamone A. Duncan, announce her tragic passing on January 18th, 2025. While on the rooftop of Aziza Restaurant & Lounge in Turks and Caicos, celebrating her sister's birthday, Shamone was tragically struck by a stray bullet during a senseless act of gun violence. She was only 50 years old.

Shamone was a proud native of Chicago, born and raised in the city she loved and served tirelessly. A shining example of excellence, she was a proud Eastern Star, exemplifying her deep commitment to faith, service, and community. Her 21 years of service as Cook County Sheriff were a testament to her unwavering dedication to justice and her passion for protecting others. She was a beacon of strength, compassion, and leadership, touching countless lives in her community and beyond.

Above all, Shamone was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She is survived by her loving son and her cherished granddaughter, who were the lights of her life. Her family was her greatest joy, and her presence will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

As we grapple with this devastating loss, we ask for privacy and prayers during this challenging time. We hope that Shamone's legacy of service, strength, and love will continue to inspire others to work for a better, safer world.

Details of her memorial service will be shared in the coming days. We thank everyone for their outpouring of support and condolences as we mourn the loss of an extraordinary woman, mother, and leader.

May Sheriff Shamone A. Duncan's memory live on in our hearts forever."

The sheriff's office released a statement, saying, "Our hearts are broken for the family of Deputy Shamone Duncan who was killed on Jan. 18 while on vacation. She was a 20-year veteran of the Cook County Department of Corrections and was currently assigned to Cermak Health Services.

We are in contact with her family to provide any support they need during this difficult time and are supporting her colleagues as they process this terrible news.

We refer any questions regarding the investigation into Deputy Duncan's death to the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force."

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about Duncan's death.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.