Cook County treasurer introduces free Payment Plan Calculator for property taxes

The online tool will be available on August 2, 2024.

COOK COUNTY -- A new online tool to help residents pay Cook County Property Taxes will be available on Friday.

The Payment Plan Calculator is free and will help homeowners design payment plans.

The goal of Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas is to help homeowners who are struggling with their bills.

The calculator is designed to help taxpayers manage incremental payments over time so that their tax bill is fully paid before the Annual Tax Sale.

Last year, the Illinois General Assembly a task force was created to recommend payment options to prevent tax-delinquent owner-occupied homes in Cook County from being sold at the Annual Tax Sale.

The tool launches August 2, the day after property taxes is due. The tool will be available at cookcountytreasurer.com.

