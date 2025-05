Cook County Treasurer Pappas' study shows shift in property tax burden

A new study on property taxes was just released Monday morning from the Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas' Office.

A new study on property taxes was just released Monday morning from the Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas' Office.

A new study on property taxes was just released Monday morning from the Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas' Office.

A new study on property taxes was just released Monday morning from the Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas' Office.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new study was just released Monday morning from the Cook County Treasurer's Office.

The study reveals a $2-billion dollar shift in the property tax burden from business owners to home owners over the course of three years.

It also shows unequal property assessment appeals.

Treasurer Maria Pappas joined ABC7 to talk about the study.