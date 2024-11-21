Cooking up a Storm with Medley Grill & BBQ: smoked lamb ribs recipe

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charles Thurman the owner of Medley Grill & BBQ on the city's south side cooked up a storm with Tracy Butler.

Thurman shared his recipe for smoked lamb ribs.

Smoke Lamb Ribs

Note: The following measurement is a tablespoon quanity for one slab.

1 - Kosher salt

1 - Black pepper

1 - Granulated garlic

0.5 - Granulated onion

0.5 - Ground turmeric

0.25 - Ground cinnamon

0.25 - Ground cumin

0.5 - Paprika

0.125 - Cayenne pepper

0.25 - Lemon pepper

0.25 - Rosemary

1- Preferred oil

Instructions

1. Prepare your smoker, using your preferred wood. I typically use hickory. Target temperature is 225-250 deg F.

2. Separate the tips from the rib bones, cutting between the joints

3. Apply a light coat of your preferred oil to create a binder for the rub to stick to the meat

4. Combine all of the dry ingredients in a bowl

5. Using a large holed shaker, or by hand from a high point of about one foot above, sprinkle a literal amount of rub on both pieces of the lamb ribs.

6. Place the ribs in the smoker or grill away from the heat source/fire

7. Let it cook untouched for at least one hour to let the bark develop

8. Spritz with a 50/50 solution of apple cider vinegar and water every hour for 3.5 hrs

9. Remove the meat from the heat and drizzled with honey, then wrap in foil and also plastic wrap to seal, and rest for an hour at room temperature.

10. Remove from wrap, and slice up the ribs into giblets. Use a cleaver to chop the tips into bites.

